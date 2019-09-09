Ellen DeGeneres Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Son Archie Already Looks Like His Dad

Ellen DeGeneres has some new famous friends.

The talk show host dished on her recent meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during Monday's season 17 premiere of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

DeGeneres paid the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a visit during her trip across the pond with Portia De Rossi this summer.

"I just want to say: It was an honor for them to meet me," she quipped.

The comedian then described the royals as "so amazing," "so down-to-earth" and just the "cutest couple." She also said she hates the online criticism they regularly face.

"I see them get attacked, and it's not fair," DeGeneres, who defended Harry and Meghan after the private plane drama, said. "They're just two of the most down-to-earth compassionate people. They're doing so much good for the world. Portia and I talked to them about all the conservation work they're doing for wildlife, and they're doing all this work in Botswana for elephants, and I love that. And they like what I'm doing for the gorillas in Rowanda. So, we're going to all do something together."