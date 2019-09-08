Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton Are Preppy Chic at NYFW

What's up, Preppies?

Stranger Things onscreen and offscreen couple Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton were spotted sitting front row together at Thom Browne's outdoor Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday.

The 22-year-old actress wore a navy blazer over a white shirt and black tie and gray pleated skirt, paired with white socks and black loafers. Her 25-year-old beau sported a white dress shirt with red, yellow and blue stripes on the shoulders, gray cropped pants, gray socks and black dress shoes. Both wore sunglasses to complete their looks.

At the event, the two, who have been dating for at least two years, met up with Game of Thrones alum Maisie Williams, who also sported a preppy chic style.