Alex Rodriguez Is Jennifer Lopez's Ultimate Instagram Husband at Hustlers TIFF Premiere

Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez may not be married yet, but he is definitely her Instagram Husband!

The former Yankees star has often supported the singer and actress at her concerts and shoots and documented his behind-the-scenes experiences behind the scenes on social media. On Saturday, he accompanied J.Lo to the premiere of her new film Hustlers at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and posted on Instagram Live a video showing her posing for pics and doing interviews on the red carpet.

The star wore a shimmering, plunging, sleeveless yellow ruffled Maison Yeya gown, paired with strappy metallic Femme stiletto sandals and a metallic Judith Leiber clutch.

A-Rod periodically turned the phone on himself to offer color commentary and to praise his fiancée to his fans.

"So here we are at the Toronto FIlm Festival. Jennifer is very excited, very nervous. This is gonna be an amazing movie. This is one of the ones that she is most excited about in a long time," he said. "I have a great feeling about this."

A-Rod was also photographed snapping pics of J.Lo on his phone throughout the premiere. No doubt she dominates his camera roll!