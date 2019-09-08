Alex Rodriguez Is Jennifer Lopez's Ultimate Instagram Husband at Hustlers TIFF Premiere

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Sep. 8, 2019 8:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Hustlers TIFF Premiere, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF; Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez may not be married yet, but he is definitely her Instagram Husband!

The former Yankees star has often supported the singer and actress at her concerts and shoots and documented his behind-the-scenes experiences behind the scenes on social media. On Saturday, he accompanied J.Lo to the premiere of her new film Hustlers at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and posted on Instagram Live a video showing her posing for pics and doing interviews on the red carpet.

The star wore a shimmering, plunging, sleeveless yellow ruffled Maison Yeya gown, paired with strappy metallic Femme stiletto sandals and a metallic Judith Leiber clutch.

A-Rod periodically turned the phone on himself to offer color commentary and to praise his fiancée to his fans.

"So here we are at the Toronto FIlm Festival. Jennifer is very excited, very nervous. This is gonna be an amazing movie. This is one of the ones that she is most excited about in a long time," he said. "I have a great feeling about this."

A-Rod was also photographed snapping pics of J.Lo on his phone throughout the premiere. No doubt she dominates his camera roll!

Photos

Celebrity Instagram Husbands

J.Lo and A-Rod have been together for more than two years and announced their engagement in March.

Other celebrities who attended the premiere included several of J.Lo's co-stars, including Constance WuLili ReinhartKeke PalmerJulia Stiles and Madeline Brewer of The Handmaid's Tale and Orange Is the New Black fame.

Hustlers TIFF Premiere, Jennifer Lopez

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez

The leading actress of the film poses for pics.

Hustlers TIFF Premiere, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

The lovebirds walk the red carpet together.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers, Premiere, 2019 TIFF, Instagram

Instagram / Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez points the camera at J.Lo during an Instagram Live session.

Article continues below

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers, Premiere, 2019 TIFF, Instagram

Instagram / Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez

A-Rod offers color commentary at J.Lo during an Instagram Live session.

Hustlers TIFF Premiere, Julia Stiles

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Julia Stiles

Hustlers TIFF Premiere, Keke Palmer

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Keke Palmer

Article continues below

Hustlers TIFF Premiere, Constance Wu

Lionel Hahn/Shutterstock

Constance Wu

The actress strikes a pose.

Hustlers TIFF Premiere, Madeline Brewer

WARREN TODA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Madeline Brewer

The actress is all smiles.

Hustlers is about a group of former strip club employees who turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Lopez plays their leader. The movie also stars Cardi B and Lizzo.

Hustlers is set for release on Friday, September 13.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Alex Rodriguez , Jennifer Lopez , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News , Red Carpet , Premieres , , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Celebrity Sightings At Fashion Week, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maisie Williams

Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton Are Preppy Chic at NYFW

Avicii

The Pain That Plagued Avicii: Health Troubles, Wrestling With Fame and Retreating From a "Toxic" Culture

Pink, Carey Hart

The Secret Behind Pink's Thoroughly Modern Marriage to Carey Hart

Carly Waddell, Evan Bass

Are the Bachelor in Paradise Marriages Actually Legit?

E-Comm: Creepy Cool Halloween Decor

Creepy Cool Halloween Decorations to Die For

Jenelle Eason, David Eason, 2019 New York Fashion Week, NYFW, celebrity sightings

Jenelle Evans and David Eason Are All Smiles as They Sit Front Row at New York Fashion Week

Holly Marie Combs

Charmed Alum Holly Marie Combs Marries Longtime Love Mike Ryan

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.