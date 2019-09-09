Kim Kardashian Dishes on New Shapewear Line and Her "Zen" Life With 4 Kids

by Corinne Heller | Mon., Sep. 9, 2019 5:00 PM
For years, Kim Kardashian wasn't happy with a lot of her shapewear. So she created her own.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and mother of four will soon launch her new SKIMS Solutionwear line, which includes undergarments designed to smooth, enhance, sculpt or lift while hiding flaws.
"This is what I've needed, I've been obsessed with traditional shapewear for about 15 years but I've always been cutting it up and making my own styles because every brand that I found just wouldn't really, they just didn't have some of the things I really needed," Kim told E! News. "For me, I need my hips tightened and smoothed out, because I have cellulite. I just feel really comfortable when I'm wearing Solutionwear. The bodysuit is one of my favorite pieces and I wore it to the White House under my suit."
Kim, who is working with President Donald Trump's team to push prison reform, has been to the White House a few times this year.
"I was wearing this sheer dress for the People's Choice Awards and you could see my shapewear underneath...with a [camera] flash," Kim continued.
She said she used to dye her shapewear with tea bags but did not have time to dye the garment she wore to the PCAs last fall, which also took place as she and other residents of the Calabasas, California area evacuated their homes due to threat of spreading wildfires.
Her new line contains a variety of skin colors and sizes.
"I found that shapewear brands, I think in the last few years, the highest range of colors they've gone up to is three," Kim said. "I have nine colors all together."
"I made sure that we did XXS to a 4X and in some pieces, a 5X," she added. "It was important to me to just kind of include everyone."
During her interview with E! News, Kim also got personal, talking about her life with her family. The reality star and husband Kanye West welcomed their fourth child, son Psalm West, via surrogate in May.
When asked how she balances it all, Kim said, "It's hectic. I'm actually sleeping. I think for some reason, four [kids] is really zen for me. I feel really balanced. All the kids get along so well. It seems like the baby brought in this energy to get all the kids to get along and love each other and they're all obsessed with each other now and supportive. I feel so lucky because it feels really good."
"And I do plan out ahead of time. I've been designing this for a year," she said. "I'm definitely stressed out and I definitely have a lot going on but I prioritize really well. I'm just so organized Everything is really thought out and planned out. So it's stressful and hectic but you gotta make it work."
She also dished on her diet and exercise regimen.
"When I'm home, I eat all plant-based and vegan," she said. "I think I spent a good year and a half working out so hardcore, so now I can take a week off here and there. So every six months, I'll take that week off. But I love it. I really gets my mind right in the morning before all the kids get up. That's like my me time, and I really need that to just balance everything out but then if not, I have my Solutionwear to hold it all in and I have body makeup to cover it all up, so I'm good, I'm covered for when I'm not feeling my best."
Kim's SKIMS Solutionwear will launch on Tuesday, September 10 at 9 a.m. at skims.com.
Watch new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!
