Victoria's Secret Model Lais Ribeiro Reveals She Got Engaged at Her ''Favorite Place'' Burning Man

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Sep. 7, 2019 5:48 PM

A proposal to remember!

Victoria's Secret model Lais Ribeiro revealed the special news that she's engaged to her longtime love and basketball player Joakim Noah. And it turns out he popped the big question when they were at Burning Man.

"I'm a bit late for Burning Man pics and of course I didn't touch my phone for 5 days and I don't have a single pic but thanks to my Bff @jeromeduran he captured one of the best moments in my life," the Brazilian model began her heartwarming Instagram post. "@stickity13 surprised me at my fav place in the world and proposed And I couldn't be happier! We are getting married guys."

Naturally, the 28-year-old star wore the most Burning Man outfit during her proposal. It appeared she was topless and wearing colorful pasties that matched her neon green skirt and underwear.

Taking to his Instagram, the 34-year-old athlete also reminisced over the special moment he got down on one knee.

"Proposing to you was the easiest decision of my life," he wrote. "Seeing that smile riding the playa at the burn... I will never forget that. I got your back picanha!!!"

He continued, "I know you know because I tell you everyday. I love u. On another note this wedding is about to be lit."

The 28-year-old model began dating the NBA player in 2018 and now they're taking their relationship to the next level! Congrats to the couple on their engagement and this exciting chapter.

