This Is Us Star Susan Kelechi Watson Is Engaged

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Sep. 7, 2019 5:46 PM
Forever and a lifetime.
This Is Us actress Susan Kelechi Watson is engaged! The 37-year-old star shared the exciting and special news about her engagement to beau Jaime Lincoln Smith with her Instagram followers.
"Forever Ever...," she began her post, alongside a heartfelt poem. "Theyll say its love And they'll know its love For when they call its name it will answer to love Without hesitation" ~me."
Along with her caption, Watson showed off her massive diamond sparkler and it wasn't your average engagement ring. Her jewelry piece was a bright baby blue shade that featured smaller white diamonds that wrapped around the band. It was a classic round shape.
What's more? Susan's This Is Us co-stars couldn't help but gush over the news. Mandy Moore commented on the engagement, "so happy for you guys, Su!!!!!" Additionally, Melanie Liburd wrote, "So beautiful! So happy for you both."
The 37-year-old star's fiancé also shared the announcement on Instagram, writing the same caption and re-posting his leading lady's images.
The couple has kept details on their relationship extremely private, so it's unclear when they began dating. They've made a few red carpet appearances together, with their most recent public outing being in April. They posed for photos during The Apollo screening at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.
Despite being notoriously private, it looks like they were eager to share their engagement with all of their fans.
Congrats to the pair on this exciting new chapter!
Eva Longoria Reunites With Marcia Cross After Revealing the Desperate Housewives Set Was ''Torture''
Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's Infamous NYFW Fight Was 1 Year Ago Today: Investigating What Happened With That Shoe
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?