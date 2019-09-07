Eva Longoria Reunites With Marcia Cross After Revealing the Desperate Housewives Set Was ''Torture''

Desperate Housewives fans, rejoice!

Former co-stars Eva Longoria and Marcia Cross reunited on the red carpet as they attended the Farrah Fawcett Foundation's Tex-Mex Fiesta in Beverly Hills. On Friday night, the Hollywood actresses couldn't help but hug it out and laugh it up while they posed for pictures during the star-studded event. It was definitely an unforgettable Desperate Housewives reunion.

For the special occasion, the Dora and the Lost City of Gold actress dressed to the nines, wearing a royal blue lace cocktail dress that she paired with beige strappy heels and diamond earrings. As for Cross? She was perfectly pink in a blush-colored long-sleeve gown that she wore with beige heels and dainty jewelry pieces.

In fact, during the ceremony, the 57-year-old star was honored.

The news of this Desperate Housewives reunion comes a day after it was revealed that Longoria praised her former co-star Felicity Huffman, who faces a one-month prison sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.