Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's Infamous NYFW Fight Was 1 Year Ago Today: Investigating What Happened With That Shoe

Missing: An Elie Saab platform sandal

Missing Since: 9/7/18

Color: Red

Height: 5+ inches

Worth: $537.50

Last Seen: Flying in the air at Harper's Bazaar Icon party at The Plaza Hotel during New York Fashion Week.

It's been 365 days since Cardi B and Nicki Minaj got into their infamous fight during NYFW, with footage of the altercation making its way around the Internet faster than you can say "Okurrr."

Cameras caught Cardi bending down to remove and then throw her heel—a repeat of a move she made on the 2017 Love & Hip Hop reunion—during their encounter on the second floor balcony just as Christina Aguilera was beginning her performance inside the event.

"It was so fast!" an eyewitness shared with E! News. "I heard someone screaming—everyone recognized Cardi's voice—people either got out of the way or took out their phones and started filming. Nicki was surrounded by a bunch of guards and barely even looked at her. Next thing you know, shoes were flying and Cardi was on her way out."

Cardi would end up being escorted out by security with her team in tow, exiting with just one shoe on (and a sizable lump on her forehead above her left eye).