Kaia Gerber Exudes '90s Glamour as She Channels Mom Cindy Crawford for Her 18th Birthday

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images; Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com
by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Sep. 7, 2019 1:47 PM
It's her party and she'll dress like a '90s super if she wants to!
Kaia Gerber was turning heads and making everyone do a double take after celebrating her 18th birthday in New York City at the Paradise Club. The teenage supermodel seemingly channeled her mother Cindy Crawford and exuded '90s glamour for her Friday night festivities.
The 18-year-old brunette beauty donned a black leather mini skirt that featured flashy silver studs and a high slit. She paired her bottoms with a matching black sheer bondage-like corset. To tie her daring lewk together, she added a statement belt and knee-high strappy black heels.
In fact, Gerber looked like the spitting image of her supermodel mother at the 1992 Versace "Rock 'N Rule" Fashion Show and the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards. For both events in that era, Crawford rocked a similar ensemble that was just as risqué back then as it is now.
The mother-daughter duo also sported similar hairstyles. While Kaia's hair is a lot shorter compared to her mom's in the early '90s, she still rocked major volume and sexy touseled waves.
"thank you to everyone who kiki'd with us last night," the 18-year-old birthday girl shared on Instagram, alongside sexy pics of her fun night out. "So much love."
At her daughter's Friday night party, Crawford didn't channel any of her '90s lewks, but instead paid tribute to another legendary star: Cher. The 53-year-old model rocked a glitzy gold jumpsuit that she paired with a matching clutch, heels and statement-making headpiece.
"Come as you are not," Cindy wrote on Instagram, alongside several photos of the unforgettable event. "Celebrating @kaiagerber last night."
She also attended the birthday bash with her husband Rande Gerber, who also dressed up for the special occasion.
It seems Kaia has a lot to celebrate this month. Earlier this week, the 18-year-old star said her "best birthday present" was being on the cover of Vogue's October issue. And with New York Fashion Week in full swing, she'll have even more to look forward to during her birthday month.
