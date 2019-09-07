Kaia Gerber Exudes '90s Glamour as She Channels Mom Cindy Crawford for Her 18th Birthday

It's her party and she'll dress like a '90s super if she wants to!

Kaia Gerber was turning heads and making everyone do a double take after celebrating her 18th birthday in New York City at the Paradise Club. The teenage supermodel seemingly channeled her mother Cindy Crawford and exuded '90s glamour for her Friday night festivities.

The 18-year-old brunette beauty donned a black leather mini skirt that featured flashy silver studs and a high slit. She paired her bottoms with a matching black sheer bondage-like corset. To tie her daring lewk together, she added a statement belt and knee-high strappy black heels.

In fact, Gerber looked like the spitting image of her supermodel mother at the 1992 Versace "Rock 'N Rule" Fashion Show and the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards. For both events in that era, Crawford rocked a similar ensemble that was just as risqué back then as it is now.