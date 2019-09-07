See Christina Anstead's Kids' Adorable Reactions to Meeting Their Baby Brother

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Sep. 7, 2019 12:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Christina Anstead, Kids, Baby, Instagram

Instagram / Christina Anstead

Could this be any cuter?

On Friday, Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead  gave birth via a scheduled C-section to son Hudson London Anstead, her third child and first with husband Ant Anstead. On Saturday, Christina posted on Instagram a candid photo of the three at her hospital bedside, along with her and ex-husband and co-star Tarek El Moussa's daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 4.

The picture captures the kids' adorable reactions to meeting their baby brother for the first time. Taylor looks particularly thrilled as she gently touches the infant's blue head warmer.

"Perfectly captured candid moment of Tay and Bray meeting baby Hudson yesterday- just a little excited," Christina wrote.

Ant is also a father to daughter Amelie and son Archie from his own previous marriage.

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

The 36-year-old reality star had announced her pregnancy in March, three months after she and Ant wed.

In April, Tareq, who is still her Flip or Flop co-starspilled the beans on the child's sex, telling TMZ that his ex is "having a son." Christina laughed it off and her rep later confirmed the news.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Flip or Flop , Top Stories , Babies , Celeb Kids , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Margaret Thatcher, Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Gillian Anderson Joins The Crown as Margaret Thatcher: Meet the New Cast

Harper's Bazaar ICONS Party, Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham Cradles Baby Bump and Looks Like a Princess at Harper's BAZAAR ICONS Party

Amanda Shires, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, The Highwomen

How Maren Morris Came to Be Part of The Highwomen, Country Music's Newest Supergroup

Jamie Otis, Doug Hehner, Pregnant, Sonogram

Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis Announces Early Pregnancy After Miscarriages

Doug The Pug, Nala The Cat

See Doug The Pug, Nala Cat and More of the Adorable Animal Star Nominees for the 2019 PCAs

Rihanna

Every Time Rihanna's Style Stole the Show at Fashion Week

Mac Miller, One Year Anniversary of His Death

Recapturing Mac Miller's Legacy a Year After His Sudden Death

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.