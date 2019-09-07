See Christina Anstead's Kids' Adorable Reactions to Meeting Their Baby Brother

Could this be any cuter?

On Friday, Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead gave birth via a scheduled C-section to son Hudson London Anstead, her third child and first with husband Ant Anstead. On Saturday, Christina posted on Instagram a candid photo of the three at her hospital bedside, along with her and ex-husband and co-star Tarek El Moussa's daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 4.

The picture captures the kids' adorable reactions to meeting their baby brother for the first time. Taylor looks particularly thrilled as she gently touches the infant's blue head warmer.

"Perfectly captured candid moment of Tay and Bray meeting baby Hudson yesterday- just a little excited," Christina wrote.

Ant is also a father to daughter Amelie and son Archie from his own previous marriage.