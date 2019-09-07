Gillian Anderson Joins The Crown as Margaret Thatcher: Meet the New Cast

It's official: Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher on the upcoming fourth season of The Crown, which is currently in production.

The news comes eight months after it was reported that the X-Files alum had reportedly been tapped to play the former British prime minister, nicknamed the Iron Lady due to her political toughness, on the hit Netflix series. The third season premieres this fall, and is set about 15 years ahead of season two, which took place in the early '60s.

"I'm so excited to be joining the cast and crew of The Crown and to have the opportunity to portray such a complicated and controversial woman," Anderson, 51, said in a statement tweeted out by Netflix on Saturday. "Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable but I am relishing exploring beneath the surface and, dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether loved or despised, defined an era."

Thatcher was the United Kingdom's first female prime minister. She served in office from 1979 to 1990. Thatcher died in 2013 at age 87.

Anderson, who was born in Chicago and raised in London, joins a cast made up of newcomers who will portray new characters or older versions of those first seen on the first two seasons of The Crown. Olivia Colman will take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Claire Foy, while Outlander and Game of Thrones' Tobias Menzies will play her husbandPrince Philip, a role Matt Smith originated.

Season four will introduce the woman who remains the most beloved royal in history: Lady Diana Spencer, aka Princess Diana.