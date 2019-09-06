Kylie Rae Harris Caused Car Crash That Killed Her and Teenager, Police Say

Kylie Rae Harris is responsible for Wednesday's fatal car accident that killed her and a 16-year-old female, the Taos County Sheriff's Office has claimed.

Authorities identified local high school student Maria Elena Cruz as the second victim in the three-vehicle crash, which took place in northern New Mexico on the evening of Sept. 4. In a statement obtained by Taos News, Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said, "At this time I will say with most certainty that Miss Cruz was an innocent victim of this senseless crash caused by Ms. Harris."

Speed is reportedly being investigated as a possible contributing factor in the crash. According to the outlet, authorities also suspect alcohol played a role in the accident. An investigation is currently underway.

Taos News reports the 30-year-old country music performer was behind the wheel of a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox when she hit the back of a Chevrolet Avalanche, which pushed Harris' vehicle into oncoming traffic. She then hit a 2008 Jeep driven by Cruz. Both were pronounced dead the scene, while the third driver escaped injury.