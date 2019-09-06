See Jessica Biel and More Stars Dazzle at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival

Jessica Biel, Neve Campbell and more stars are bringing the heat to the Toronto International Film Festival.

TIFF kicked off earlier this week, and while the Canadian event is not as glamorous as Cannes, stars are dressed to the nines for the various red carpet events. Jessica Biel turned up to the festivities in a Fendi ensemble that was bright, beautiful and bold. Neve Campbell, on the other hand, went a bit edgier with her black patent leather dress that featured a thigh-high leg-slit, spacious pockets and a flattering neckline.

As for the men, casual-cool is the name of the game in the windy city of Toronto. There were plenty of sport jackets, casual slacks and loafers on the carpet.

When evening approached, stars like Brie Larsonand Dakota Johnsontook the style up a notch with floor-length, designer gowns that stood in stark contrast to the casual sleek daytime ensembles.