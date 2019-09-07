Every Time Rihanna's Style Stole the Show at Fashion Week

Rihannais a woman of many talents.

Fashion, music, makeup, dancing—what can't she do? So, it was little surprise when the Barbadian beauty dipped her toe into the world of fashion and seemingly made a huge splash. The singer is now one of the most successful businesswomen in not just the fashion industry, but the world at large.

This year, she made history when the luxury brand LVMH (Louis Vuitton—Moët Hennessy) announced that they would be making a luxury fashion line named Fenty with the star. Not only is she the first woman of color to head a maison for LVMH, but it's the first time that the company has opened a fashion line in 41 years, which speaks volumes to the confidence that the luxury brand has in the singer.

It just goes to show that Ri-Ri's various fashion week appearances over the years, in addition to her business savvy skills, made an impression on the fashion world.