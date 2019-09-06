Eva Longoria: Felicity Huffman Helped Me Survive ''Pure Torture'' on Desperate Housewives Set

Eva Longoriais singing Felicity Huffman's praises in a letter written to the judge of the college admission scandal.

On Friday, Sept. 6, prosecutors involved in the trial announced that they are suggesting a 1-year prison sentence and a $20,000 fine for Huffman. In response, the actress and her legal team asked the judge to instead consider sentencing her to 1-year of probation. To support the alternative sentence, they included letters from friends and family, which speak highly of Felicity's character.

As a close friend and former coworker of the Desperate Housewives star, Eva Longoria is one of the numerous people who personally wrote a letter to the judge. In her lengthy statement, the Dora the Explorer star details the many "moments that really impacted" her in life. "Felicity was the first one to take my under her wing. From the first table read of the script, she noticed me sitting alone, scared and unsure of where to and what to do," Eva shares. "Her gentle character and kind heart immediately opened up to me. She approached me, introduced herself and said, 'Don't be scared, we will get through this together,' as she sat down beside me and never left my side since that day."