Flip or Flop's Christina Anstead Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Ant

Christina Anstead's life on the coast just got even sweeter.

The Flip or Flop star has welcomed her first child into the world with husband Ant Anstead.

"Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world," she announced on Instagram. "Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! Our healthy baby boy was born this morning - 9/6/19 - 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long."

Today's baby announcement comes after Christina shared with fans that she was going to have a scheduled C-section after her last birthing experience was a challenge.

"I chose to do this because I had an emergency c-section with [my son] Brayden and the whole experience and recovery was really hard on me physically and emotionally. I really don't feel comfortable trying to go down that route again," she shared on Instagram. "Based on ultrasound measurements, we think this is going to be another big boy so this is the direction we've decided to take."