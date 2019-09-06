Project Runway's Chris March Dead at 56

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Sep. 6, 2019 2:57 PM
Project Runway star Chris March has passed away.
TMZ reports the fashion and costume designer, who competed on Season 4 of the competition series, died at the age of 56 following a long health battle.
Bravo patriarch Andy Cohen mourned the loss in a heartfelt Instagram post, which read, "This is how I'm going to remember Chris March, dressed as Lisa Vanderpump as I wear a Giggy costume he made for one of our first Halloween specials. Chris was a finalist on Season 4 of Project Runway. He designed for everyone from Beyoncé, Gaga, Madonna, Meryl, Prince and many legendary downtown drag queens (And Sonja Morgan!). He had a big booming laugh; he was a joy and delight. #RIP"
In 2017, March suffered a near-fatal fall in his apartment that left him in a coma for the next two months. A GoFundMe was launched on March's behalf to help offset the financial woes of his ongoing medical treatments. Following his hospitalization, March entered a nursing facility.
"I came close to death many times—they called my family and they were told if they wanted to say goodbye to come right away," he said of the debilitating accident.
Just a few months ago, March shared another update on his health, revealing he had "run into several setbacks in my recovery." As he described on the GoFundMe, "I am also in need of leg braces, specialized physical therapy, a hearing aid, and a new living arrangement. Where I am now is unbearable and makes me anxious and depressed every day. I have considered suicide many times. I have tried my best to make strides."
"There is a long road of physical therapy ahead of me," he continued.
At the time, March said he was receiving just $52 per month from the state of California, but insisted he continued to "try my best to effect positive change in this facility for myself and all the residents here. I try to add humor, glamour, and a little glitter to my world."
March's supporters raised nearly $60,000 of his $100,000 goal.
March also appeared on Project Runway All Stars and landed his own Bravo series, Mad Fashion. He also launched a successful costume and accessories line with Target.
Our thoughts go out to March's loved ones at this time.
TMZ was first to report the news.
