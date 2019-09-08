Khloe Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson Tried to Kiss Her Before True's Birthday Party & He Almost Wasn't Invited

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Sep. 8, 2019 7:00 PM
It's safe to say that Khloe Kardashian has a complicated relationship with Tristan Thompson.
On Sunday's season 17 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Good American mogul fought to stay composed while navigating a co-parenting relationship with Thompson. As fans surely recall, True Thompson's parents split after the NBA player's cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods.
"I still have not spoken to Tristan face-to-face. And, right now, I'm not ready to," Khloe shared at the start of the episode. "I know I'll get to that place. Right now, it's really challenging and tough for me."
Understandably, following the betrayal, Khloe was still feeling "super raw," "humiliated" and "hurt." However, with daughter True Thompson's first birthday fast approaching, Khloe knew she would have to face her ex sooner rather than later.
Still, as Thompson bombarded the 35-year-old reality star with FaceTimes and texts, Khloe felt conflicted about whether to invite him to True's birthday party.
"I literally just had to block Tristan because…I'm really just sick and tired of being the bigger person," Khloe informed Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. "I sincerely don't want him at True's party and that's not wrong of me, right?"
While Kourtney urged Khloe to just ignore Tristan at the family function, the mother of one expressed a desire to "uninvite him."
This stance came about after Khloe and Tristan attempted a therapy session in order to co-parent True. Ultimately, it was Kris who successfully advised Khloe to allow Tristan to attend the party.
"It's her dad," the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch explained. "Just listen to me. Nobody wants to be left out of the memories that are made."
According to Jenner, it took five years after the divorce to become "best friends" with first husband Robert Kardashian.
"I know this is all really fresh for Khloe and she's really been through a lot, but over time things will heal," Kris added to the KUWTK cameras. "And she'll be so happy about celebrating events with everybody invited."
Kim Kardashian disagreed with this take as she felt Tristan's presence would cause a spectacle at the party. Even though Khloe knew Kim meant well, she angrily walked away from the conversation since she was already overwhelmed.
In an attempt to get ahead of the awkwardness, Khloe had Tristan come over (off camera) the night before True's big bash. Unfortunately, the meet-up didn't go according to plan as the Cleveland Cavaliers player tried to kiss Khloe.
Per the Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian host, Thompson lingered longer than expected and asked if she wanted to have "a glass of wine."
"And then he was like, 'Can I have a hug?' And then I one-arm hugged him and he was like, 'One? A one-handed hug?'" Khloe relayed to her glam team. "I was like, 'That's nice enough.' And then he tried to kiss me and I go, 'This is the problem with you. You can't just take what you get.'"
Apparently, this didn't dissuade Thompson as he thanked Kardashian the next day and showered her in compliments.
"I just want him to know, 'I'm inviting you because you're True's dad and I do believe you should be there.' And I think that's the best choice for True, that's really it," Khloe admitted later on. "I don't want him to take it the wrong way. 'Cause, sometimes I feel like if I give an inch he takes a mile."
Although Khloe and Tristan tried their best to be civil during the party, the night ended with Kardashian in tears. Not only did everyone stare at the former flames, but Thompson went on to complain to Kanye West about how he was portrayed in a KUWTK promo.
"He didn't like that 'Runaway' intro," West shared with his wife. "He felt like we were using my music to reinforce his narrative."
"We don't control the narrative," Kim defended to the "Famous" rapper.
Unsurprisingly, Khloe became irritated and emotional when she got wind that this was a topic of conversation at True's party.
"Everyone thinks they're doing the right thing," Khloe concludes to the KUWTK cameras. "And I know everyone's intention is to help and be protective and all of that, but at True's birthday it's not the right timing."
