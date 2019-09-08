Kim Kardashian Tests Positive for Lupus Antibodies Amid Health Battle on KUWTK

by Emily Mae Czachor | Sun., Sep. 8, 2019 7:05 PM
Nobody likes a waiting game, especially when it has anything to do with your health.
So it wasn't a surprise to seeKim Kardashian stressed out upon receiving potentially troubling news from her doctor during Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians season premiere (in fact, for those who've dealt with something similar, it was probably pretty relatable).
After undergoing a blood test to determine the cause of some painful physical symptoms she'd been dealing with for some time—swollen joints, headaches, general fatigue—the KKW Beauty founder got a call from Dr. Daniel Wallace with her results later on in the episode.
"Your antibodies are positive for Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis," Wallace explained, before going on to list a handful of the illnesses' corresponding side effects, joint pain and exhaustion among them. Still, the doctor made sure to remind her that these test results alone don't necessarily confirm the actual presence of either disease. "Sometimes you can get false positives in these screenings," he said, and they scheduled a follow-up appointment for Friday of that week.
Post-phone call, an immediately tearful Kim told Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner, "I'm freaking out."
The women, who'd trickled in for moral support over the course of Kim's conversation with Dr. Wallace, could understand her anxiety.
"You don't know," Kylie acknowledged. "That's the scariest part, is you just don't know."
Kris urged the group to "stay really positive until we get some results," but Kim was still understandably apprehensive and struggling with uncertainty in the interim.
"You know, you really do get in your head and think about the worst possible things that can happen," she admitted. "So, for the next few days it's gonna be really hell…living, wondering what I have, what's going on and how to fix this."
Watch the emotional moment in the full recap video above.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?