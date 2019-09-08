Scott Disick Eyes Mark Wahlberg's $12.4 Million Mansion for Next Investment: Tour the Sprawling Property

Thanks to some serious nudging on Miki's part and an eventual green light from HOA, work steadily resumed at the Jed Smith house after an unintentional three-week hiatus. But when a proximate bout of inclement weather continued to stall progress, an apprehensive Scott started second-guessing the project (which he reasoned cost him something like $750 a day "for [the house] to just stand still") altogether.

"There's no way this house is gonna be done in three months," he observed worriedly, referencing the team's original timeline for the flip during a visit to the home's mostly-empty lot. "There needs to be more people working."

And re-enter: established mansion mogul Ilan, who pulled up to the Jed Smith house one afternoon with a dozen extra hands to help get the project back on schedule. It was a near-perfect solution to an otherwise difficult problem, one that promptly fell apart once Scott's current business partners found out about it.

"Your guy is pissed," Ilan told Scott after a territorial run-in with Miki (by then, ruminating nearby alongside an equally peeved Benny Luciano) left him feeling sort of confused about how exactly he was supposed to be of assistance here. "I brought in all my guys and he's like, 'No, no, no. No one steps foot on my site.' We're just trying to help. They got a little butt hurt I think."