Gregorio Is Not Happy About This Car Wash Date on Dating #NoFilter

There's one less task on Jamison's to-do list this week.

"Isn't this romantic?" he asks his match in this clip from Tuesday's new Dating #NoFilter, while the two singles go to town on his red Chevy convertible in the car wash drive through. Gregorio—not quite as chipper about the industrial strength hose he's currently wielding—musters a palpably sarcastic "so romantic" in response. This was Jamison's idea.

"Bet you never did this on a date before," he smiles, rinsing suds off the hood as Gregorio scrubs the back end of his car with a sponge. Also, they're wearing matching tank tops.

"I was very shocked when I came to see that it was a car wash," the latter admits, definitely a little peeved. "I was like, this guy must be a loser and cheap at that."