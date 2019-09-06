Nothing Is More Dramatic Than the Trailer for Lifetime's College Admissions Scandal Movie

Perhaps nothing is more suited to a Lifetime movie than the college admissions scandal.

The network hopped on that story, which broke in March, faster than you can say Aunt Becky, but they went a slightly different direction than you might immediately assume. Instead of focusing on celebrities Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman and their involvement, this movie focuses on two fictional rich mothers who will stop at nothing to get their children into the colleges of their dreams.

And while yes, cheating and bribery in the name of college admissions is a serious crime that may result in jail time, the level of serious drama this trailer portrays feels more appropriate for a story involving, say, a murder.