Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik Split After 4 Years of Marriage

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Sep. 6, 2019 11:58 AM

Jacob Pechenik, Zooey Deschanel

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik have called it quits.

The New Girl alum and her film producer beau have split after four years of marriage. 

"After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners," Zooey and Jacob tell E! News in a joint statement. "We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time."

The private pair secretly tied the knot in 2015, shortly before welcoming daughter Elsie Otter Pechenik. E! News confirmed at the time that the wedding took place in Austin on June 21.

Sisters Zooey and Emily Deschanel Make the 2019 Oscars a Family Affair

In 2017, Zooey and Jacob welcomed their second child together, a son named Charlie Wolf Pechenik.

The Hollywood duo became engaged in 2015 after Jacob proposed on her birthday, Jan. 17. They celebrated the special day on Catalina Island.

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
