In New Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Trailer, "Orange Is the New Grey"

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Sep. 6, 2019 10:26 AM

Grey's Anatomy, Season 16

ABC

Ladies and gentlmen, there is finally a trailer for Grey's Anatomy season 16. And it is good. 

The trailer starts with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) in an orange vest, picking up trash by the side of the road as part of the community service she's apparently been assigned in the wake of that insurance fraud she committed last season. 

We then see Bailey (Chandra Wilson) announce that Meredith, Alex (Justin Chambers), and Richard (James Pickens Jr.) have all been fired due to criminal activity, and Owen (Kevin McKidd), Teddy (Kim Raver) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) are all just about as shocked as anybody else. 

But then, we return to the woods to discover that Jackson's (Jesse Williams) fate might be more dire than we thought. 

"Is he alive?" is just not a question we'd like anyone to be asking as they peer down a ravine with a flashlight, ya know? 

Watch

Kim Raver Tells Grey's Anatomy Season Premiere Secrets

Watch the trailer below!

Grey's Anatomy ended its 15th season with some major bombshells, including the fact that Meredith was fired and turning herself in for trying to use her own insurance for the little girl of an immigrant, mostly in order to get boyfriend DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) out of jail. She also told DeLuca she loves him, a major step for widow Mer. 

Teddy also had her baby and realized she was in love with Owen, despite the fact that her boyfriend Koracick (Greg Germann) was back at home building a crib, Jo (Camilla Luddington) had committed herself to the psych ward, and Jackson was lost in the woods after he and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) got caught in the fog. 

Last month, Kim Raver told us the premiere is "so quintessential Grey's," and Jim Pickens revealed that there's some serious comedy going on, especially as he and Alex deal with their firing. We'll have to wait to find out exactly what that means until the show returns on Thursday, September 26, at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

