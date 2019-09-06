Bachelor in Paradise's Kristina Schulman Has Some Questions for Ex Dean Unglert in Sneak Peek

Is van-living, former mustache-having Dean Unglert really that much of a changed man?

We were all hoping so when he arrived on the Bachelor in Paradise beach with a new look and a new attitude and stories of that van that he lives in, but he may very well just be up to his old, conflicting tricks.

He immediately connected with Caelynn Miller-Keyes when he joined the season, though everyone was waiting for him to pull a Dean and change his mind, which he did. On Caelynn's birthday! He left alone a couple episodes ago, but now he's back and asking Caelynn to leave the beach with him, presumably to go back to his van.

We last saw Caelynn considering this idea despite her new fling with Connor Saeli, with everyone else on the beach wondering what the hell Dean's doing back. In an exclusive sneak peek of Monday's episode, it's Dean's ex Kristina Schulman who confronts him.