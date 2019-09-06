Sunnyside Stars Introduce NBC's Newest Comedy in Sneak Peek

NBC
by Lauren Piester | Fri., Sep. 6, 2019 8:00 AM
NBC
Ready to disco?
We're just a couple weeks away from the debut of NBC's newest comedy Sunnyside and E! News has a sweet first look at the show, from executive producers Kal Penn and Mike Schur.
Penn stars as a disgraced city councilman "who has totally lost his way 'til these five immigrants from different backgrounds hire him to help them study for their citizenship test," as Penn explains in the exclusive video below.
The video will also introduce you to the new study group full of delightful oddballs, played by Joel Kim Booster, Poppy Liu, Diana-Maria Riva, Kiran Deol, Moses Storm, and Samba Schutte.
The show was created and written by Penn, and features one of the most diverse casts on TV.
"This is a real story. I think people come here and it is hard to become a citizen," Joel Kim Booster says. "It is challenging, it is work, and it is also contrasting that with a lot of humor."
"The show is patriotic without being political," Moses Storm explains.
Watch the full video below!
Sunnyside premieres Thursday, September 26 on NBC.
E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?