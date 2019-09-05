Demi Lovato Conquers Her ''Biggest Fear'' By Posting an Unedited Bikini Photo

Demi Lovatois "unashamed, unafraid and proud" of her body, cellulite and all.

In a world where imperfections are airbrushed or edited out of photos entirely, the singer is taking a stand against body-shaming once and for all. In an impassioned statement shared to Demi's Instagram, the 27-year-old shared that she is facing her "biggest fear" by revealing an unedited photo of herself in a bikini. She captioned the pic, "Guess what, it's CELLULIT!!!!"

"I'm just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited—and I hate that I did that but it's the truth) so that others think I'm THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it's just not me. This is what I got," she said of her motivations to share the photo. "I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else's standards."