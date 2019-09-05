Jennifer Lopez Proves Pole Dancing Is Not For the Faint of Heart in Must-See Video

Love don't cost a thing, but Jennifer Lopez definitely deserves a couple of Benjamins for her pole dancing skills.

She may make it look easy in the sizzling trailer for the film Hustlers, but in her newest YouTube video, the 50-year-old is proving that stripping is no joke. For the past few months, the singer has literally put blood, sweat and tears into preparing for her role as Ramona. In the 13-minute video, the star details those excruciating hours that she spent on the stripper pole as she learned every hand placement and hip twist that goes into mastering the pole.

Basically, if you didn't already admire her incredible talent before, then you will after watching this.

For starters, the mother-of-two had to gain enough strength to hang on the pole for minutes at a time. There's also the matter of sliding down a pole, which, unsurprisingly, hurts quite a bit. In one clip, the actress shows the cameras the numerous bruises scattered up and down the inner part of her legs.