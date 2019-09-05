RETURNS
Kendall Jenner Was So Nervous to Meet Brad Pitt She Left Kanye West's Sunday Service Early!

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Sep. 5, 2019 6:26 PM

Never meet your heroes…or, at least, that's how Kendall Jenner feels.

In this exclusive sneak peek from the supermodel's Thursday night appearance on The Tonight Show, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star discusses her almost run in with Brad Pitt at Kanye West's Sunday Service.

While Jenner is an A-lister in her own right, she allegedly couldn't handle crossing paths with her favorite actor.

"He was there. I think he's been a couple times, but that was the first time that I was there when he was there," the runway maven confesses to host Jimmy Fallon. "And, I literally left early."

As we previously reported, the Ad Astra actor made a special appearance at the 42-year-old rapper's weekly worship on Sunday, Sept. 1.

According to an E! News source, Pitt's initial invite to the service came about thanks to Sia.

Surprisingly, Jenner says she pretty much avoided Pitt at the service due to nerves. Per the E! personality, she had just recently seen Pitt's summer hit, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

"He just like, gets better with age," the 23-year-old hilariously adds. "So, I was like, 'I gotta go.'"

While Fallon can't believe Jenner didn't introduce herself to the 55-year-old star, Kris Jenner's daughter assures the late night host that it was the right decision for her.

"Isn't there a saying like, 'Don't ever meet your superhero' or whatever? I don't know," Jenner remarks. "I just love him so much. I'm like, 'I'm gonna leave it at that and leave.' I get nervous."

Will Kendall get a second chance at meeting her hero Brad? Only time will tell.

For Kendall's honest reaction to crossing paths with Brad, be sure to watch the sneak peek above.

Also, catch Jenner's full Tonight Show appearance tonight at 11:35 p.m. on NBC. Other guests include Desus Nice and The Kid Mero and music by Tanya Tucker featuring Brandi Carlile

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).

