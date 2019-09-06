Congratulations, Rockstar: How Post Malone Turned Into a Major Sex Symbol

Clogs? Generally for comfort only. Scraggly hair? A sign that no effs have been given. Grills? Obnoxious. Face tattoos? An acquired taste, at best.

But Post Malone has somehow made it all work.

Since he burst onto the mainstream scene a few years ago, the debate has been raging wherever opinions are shared as to whether the "Rockstar" artist is, indeed, hot.

"I think Posty is hot in a pug way. Kinda ugly but still cute at the same time," wrote one Reddit user in 2018. "It's all personal preference of course but I think his messy look is super hot."

Added another fan, "He's cute, chill, adorable and talented with a bubbly positive personality. I think he's hot because of all of the above, not like if you just look at him, you know? And that mullet, man! I hate it! I love it when he wears the manbun!"

Just last month The Cut concluded, "Post Malone—Yes, Post Malone—Is Totally Kind of Hot." Dazed Digital has pronounced him "the epitome of male beauty." And Rita Ora dressed up as him for Halloween.

Sounds as though the ayes have it.