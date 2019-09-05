Why Maggie Gyllenhaal Felt ''Guilty'' Receiving Equal Pay as Deuce Co-Star James Franco

Maggie Gyllenhaalis revealing why she felt "guilty" about earning equal pay compared to The Deuce costar James Franco.

It turns out that years of earning less pay can make women feel like their work holds less value. Maggie had this "interesting" realization when she learned that she would be earning the same wage as her co- star and producer James Franco. The Donnie Darko actress tells SiriusXM Insight host John Fugelsang, "Out of the blue I got a phone call saying that HBO was going to significantly raise my salary. I am going to be totally honest here: The first feeling I had was, I felt kind of guilty."

"Like I thought, 'I just had this windfall? Wait, that's not fair.' That's where I'm brainwashed," the actress says of her initial reaction. "I'm like, 'I don't deserve this.'" Gyllenhaal adds that she always thought James was "way more bankable" than her, hence the previous pay disparity.