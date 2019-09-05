Zendaya Dishes on "Sweet" Greece Vacation With Family and Jacob Elordi

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Sep. 5, 2019 5:00 PM
Zendaya has a lot to celebrate these days!
In addition to her hit TV series Euphoria, the actress is also the new face of Lancome, launching her first campaign for the new Idôle fragrance this week. Zendaya also recently celebrated her 23rd birthday, taking a trip to Greece with her family, as well as her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi.
"I went on vacation with my family, which was very sweet," Zendaya told E! News at the fragrance launch party on Wednesday. "It was kind of just my first time just chilling, you know, I haven't chilled in a really long time."
While on vacation, Zendaya was so "out of the loop" she hadn't seen her campaign photos going up around the world.
"I, for the first time, kind of detached from the world for a little bit," Zendaya explained. "Then I went to the airport and I was like, 'That's my face! That's crazy!'"
Steven Ferdman/Shutterstock
"It's incredible, it's totally a surreal kind of dream-like experience," Zendaya said of her campaign. "I'm very lucky to be the face of a fragrance, that's crazy to even say."
