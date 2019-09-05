Tyler Cameron Attends Funeral for Gigi Hadid's Grandmother in the Netherlands

Tyler Cameron accompanied Gigi Hadid as she bid farewell to her beloved grandmother at a funeral service held in the Netherlands.

In photos published by several outlets, the new couple is seen arm-in-arm and walking alongside Gigi's younger siblings Bella Hadid, Anwar Hadid and his girlfriend, pop star Dua Lipa. Attendees, which also included family matriarch Yolanda Hadid and her boyfriend Joseph Jingoli, dressed in all black for the service, which took place on Thursday in Rotterdam.

Both supermodels publicly mourned the loss of their Oma on social media, and Gigi posted a photo of her casket covered in flowers. Ans van den Herik passed away at the age of 78 following a battle with cancer.

"OUR QUEEN ANGEL fought cancer six times in her life with courage, strength, and grace while being the greatest mother and grandmother," Gigi, 24, wrote on Instagram. "She is an honorable guide we will carry with us forever. We love you more than words, our beautiful wonderful Oma."