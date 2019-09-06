See the PCAs Pop Podcast Nominees from Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard to Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad

by Stephanie Wenger | Fri., Sep. 6, 2019 6:00 AM
All eight of the 2019 People's Choice Awards Pop Podcast nominees are must listens if you ask us.
Whether you are Real Housewives obsessed or can't get enough of The Bachelor, these podcasts truly offer something for every pop culture fan. Now, you get decide to which show will become The Pop Podcast of 2019.
After taking home the prize at last year's PCAs, Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad earned another nomination this year. The ladies share their tales of dating in Los Angeles, give advice to their listeners and of course, discuss their favorite television show, Grey's Anatomy. Do you think they will walk away winners again this year?
The rest of the nominees are up for their first People's Choice Awards this year but that doesn't mean that they aren't already getting some major attention. Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard was one of the most talked about podcasts of the year with an all-star lineup guests while The Joe Rogan Experience receives millions of views per episode. Whine Down with Jana Kramer also made headlines for her honest conversations about marriage and commitment.
Find out more about all the Pop Podcast nominees below, vote your favorites and don't miss the People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Launched: 2015
Host: Jonathan Van Ness
Where You Know Him From: Van Ness is the grooming expert on the Netflix's Queer Eye and he recently appeared in Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" music video.
About the Show: Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness is a weekly podcast in which the popular television personality sits down with experts in a wide variety of fields to get the answers to some of his and the audience's biggest questions.
Best 2019 Guests:
David Collins: The Emmy Award winning executive producer and creator of Queer Eye reflects on his career path, making the original series and developing the revival for Netflix.
Erin Brockovich: The legal clerk and environmental activist who build a case against The Pacific Gas and Electric Company in California joins the podcast. She discusses how her life compares to the movie that was made about her, standing up for injustice and toxic water.
Shannon Miller: The Olympic gymnast chats about her storied athletic career, surviving ovarian cancer and living a healthy lifestyle.
Launched: 2018
Host: Dax Shepard
Where You Know Him From: Shepard is an actor who starred in shows including Bless This Mess, The Ranch, Parenthood and Robot Chicken. He also wrote, produced and starred in the remake of CHIPS.
About the Show: The host sits down with celebrities and experts who discuss the messiness of being human—sharing their successes, struggles and personal stories.
Best 2019 Guests:
Chelsea Handler: The comedian discusses her patterns with men and what she wants for the future. She also talks about censorship in comedy.
Ben Platt: The Dear Evan Hansen star dishes on his experience on Broadway, coming out to his parents and going to Shepard's wife, Kirsten Bell's birthday party.
Beanie Feldstein: The Booksmart actress opens up about growing up in Los Angeles, the importance of summer camp and her first night on Broadway.
Launched: 2018
Host: Kaitlyn Bristowe
Where You Know Her From: Bristowe competed on Chris Soules' season of the The Bachelor and later became the lead of The Bachelorette.
About the Show: The host gets candid about her relationships, gives unfiltered advice to the audience and hangs with her celebrity pals.
Best 2019 Guests:
Jillian Harris: The former Bachelorette and interior designer helps Bristowe answer fans' relationships questions and gives tips about boosting your Instagram following.
Justin Anderson: The celebrity hair colorist joins the podcast to chat about finding his passion, his career path and tips for taking care of your mane.
Teddi Mellencamp: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member shares her views on social media, reality television and holding yourself accountable.
Launched: 2018
Hosts: Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin
Where You Know Them From: Kramer is a country singer and actress who played the role of Alex Dupre on One Tree Hill. Caussin is a former NFL player.
About the Show: The married pair open up about their relationship struggles and give advice about love, marriage and parenthood.
Best 2019 Guests:
Bethany Joy Lenz: The actress joins her former One Tree Hill costar to reminisce about their experience on the CW show and discusses the possibility of doing a reboot. They also chat about dating when you have a child.
Nick Viall: The former Bachelor takes a look back on his experience on the reality show and how his strong personality affected his dating life.
Patti Stranger: The Millionaire Matchermaker star shares her thoughts on infidelity and what makes people cheat.
Launched: 2015
Hosts: Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider
Where You Know Them From: The pair costarred together on The Hotwives, a parody of The Real Housewives.
About the Show: The comediennes break down everything related to The Real Housewives with their celebrity pals.
Best 2019 Guests:
Kristen Wiig: The Saturday Night Live star shares her love for The Real Housewives and talked about latest gossip from the series.
Roxane Gay: The Bad Feminist author gives her thoughts on The Real Housewives casts, their children and body image. The ladies also do a reading of an important Bravo scene.
Brian J. Moylan: The Vulture writer discusses his Bravo obsession and what he wants The Real Housewives casts to do next.
Launched: 2017
Hosts: Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad
Where You Know Them From: Tilley is a former Bachelor contestant who was the runner-up during Chris Soules' season and made another appearance to find love during Ben Higgins' season. Rad is a co-host of KIIS-FM's morning show, On Air with Ryan Seacrest.
About the Show: Tilley and Rad are real-life best friends who dive into their latest relationship dramas, fangirl over their favorite show, Grey's Anatomy, and hang out with celebrity guests on Scrubbing In.
Best 2019 Guests:
T.R. Knight: It is always a big deal an OG member of the Grey's Anatomy cast joins the podcast. The actor, who played George O'Malley on the drama, spills about his lasting friendships with the cast as well as his new project, The Bravest Knight.
JoJo Fletcher: The ladies are joined by their friend—and a former lead of The Bachelorette—who dishes about getting re-engaged her fiancé, Jordan Rodgers, wedding dress shopping and her show, Cash Pad.
Jeannie Mai: The host of The Real talks how she juggles her busy career and how to set intentions to make dreams a reality.
Launched: 2009
Host: Marc Maron
Where You Know Him From: Maron starred and executive produced his own series, Maron. He also co-stars on the Netflix series, GLOW.
About the Show: The performer sits down with fellow comedians and friends to chat about their lives, careers and stories from the road.
Best 2019 Guests:
Stephen Colbert: The Late Show host opens up about grief and anxiety and how he found a refuge in comedy. He also reflects on his faith, hosting a late night comedy show and his experience on The Colbert Report.
Rob Lowe: The actor and author talks about making interesting career choices, overcoming scandal and living a sober life.
Lisa Kudrow: The Friends star discusses everything from the early days of her career to genealogy and evolutionary biology. She also dishes about making the movie, Booksmart.
Launched: 2009
Host: Joe Rogan
Where You Know Him From: Rogan is a stand-up comedian, former UFC commentator and host of Fear Factor.
About the Show: The television personality interviews celebrities, politicians and athletes about a wide range of topics.
Best 2019 Guests:
Kevin Hart: The actor opens up about his friendship with The Rock, working hard and learning how to compartmentalize in life.
Whitney Cummings: The actress joins the podcast to discuss her comedy special, Can I Touch It?, robots and plastic surgery.
Reggie Watts: The Late Late Show with James Corden band leader discusses the roots of addiction, musical influences and finding an environment where you can thrive.
