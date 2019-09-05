Scarlett Johansson Slammed by Dylan Farrow for Defending Woody Allen

After Scarlett Johansson made headlines for standing by Woody Allen during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dylan Farrow took to Twitter to send a message to the actress.

"Because if we've learned anything from the past two years it's that you definitely should believe male predators who 'maintain their innocence' without question," Farrow wrote in response to The Los Angeles Times' tweeted coverage of the interview. "Scarlett has a long way to go in understanding the issue she claims to champion."

She then added, "And my apologies in advance for disrupting her Google Alerts again."

Farrow has accused Allen of sexually abusing her when she was a child. The director, who is Farrow's adoptive father, has denied these allegations and has never been charged.

During her interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Johansson—who worked with Allen on Match Point, Scoop and Vicky Cristina Barcelona—was asked how she felt about him.

"I love Woody," she replied after taking a pause. "I believe him, and I would work with him anytime."