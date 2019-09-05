Jennifer Lopez, Halle Berry and More Stars Celebrate Their 2019 PCAs Nominations on Social Media

by Stephanie Wenger | Thu., Sep. 5, 2019 11:11 AM
It's time to celebrate! The People's Choice Awards nominations were revealed Wednesday and stars took to social media to show their gratitude and thank their fans.
Jennifer Lopez wrote a special message to her supporters on Twitter after receiving nominations for Style Star and Concert Tour of 2019 for It's My Party.
The World of Dance judge wasn't the only celebrity to share their excitement about the PCAs nominations on social media.
On Instagram, Halle Berry reflected on her experience making John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum after finding out about her nomination for The Action Movie Star of 2019.
TV stars including Mandy Moore , Jameela Jamil and Kris Jenner all posted on social media as they celebrated their People's Choice Awards nominations.
In between Dancing with the Stars rehearsals, former Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, posted a video message on Twitter to thank her fans for the support over the course of her journey on the show. Check out her full post below.
The cutest social media post may have been from Doug The Pug who gushed about the possibility of becoming for The Animal Star of 2019. Winning the category would make his "dreams come true" according to the post.
Take a look at the best celebrity social media reactions to the 2019 PCAs nominations below and don't miss the People's Choice Awards airs live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.
JB LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
The Hustlers star couldn't hide her excitement about being up for two PCAs this year. "Just found out I'm nominated for #TheStyleStar and #TheConcertTour at the 2019 E! @peopleschoice awards," she tweeted after the nominations were revealed. "Can't thank all you guys enough. RT TO VOTE NOW! #JenniferLopez #PCAs"
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Oscar winner is thrilled to be up for The Action Movie Star of 2019 at this year's People's Choice Awards. "Sofia was one of the toughest roles I've ever trained for - thank you @peopleschoice for nominating me and for showing love to the #Wickverse! #JW3," she wrote.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
The Queer Eye star showed some serious gratitude for his Pop Podcast of 2019 nom. "OMG we got nominated for a @peopleschoice award for #thepoppodcast and we are so honored!!! Thanks for your Getting Curious support for more Getting Curious news follow @curiouswithjvn," he shared.
He also gave a nod to Queer Eye's Reality Show nomination on his Instagram Story.
Article continues below
Broadimage/Shutterstock
The Good Place actress shared her joy about her PCAs nomination for The Comedy TV Star of 2019. She tweeted, "Unbelievably... I am nominated for the @peopleschoice award for comedy...So if you love Tahani, I guess you could vote for that big naughty bench? I mean...Kamilah doesn't have one...so...here is the link. Love you!"
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
The This Is Us actress showed her fans love after receiving a People's Choice Awards nomination for The Female TV Star of 2019. On her Instagram story, she wrote, "Excited to be nominated for @peopleschoice!! Big thanks to the best fans in the world!!"
Edward Opi / SplashNews.com
The former Bachelorette lead took a break from Dancing with the Stars rehearsals to thank her fans for making her a PCAs nominee. "Thank you to all my people for the constant support & encouragement—y'all will always be the biggest blessing of this crazy journey. To be even considered for the @peopleschoice award for Competition Contestant is just a sweet extra bonus! (link in bio to vote if you wanna)," she shared along with a sweet video message.
Article continues below
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Glam App
The famous matriarch encouraged people to make Keeping Up with the Kardashians The Reality Show of 2019. "Vote for @kuwtk to win the @peopleschoice award!! Best reality show 2019 #TheRealityShow!! Click on the link in my bio to vote," she wrote. "Thank you guys so so much!!!!"
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV
In addition to sending a special video to the PCAs, the band celebrated their nomination for The Group of 2019 by tweeting a message to their fans. They tweeted, "THANK YOU @peopleschoice and our #CNCOwners!! We are very thankful for the nomination amongst some amazing artists! Let's get ittttt. Don't forget to vote!!!"
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
After finding out that she scored a PCAs nomination for The Reality Star of 2019, the Real Housewives personality couldn't wait to give a shout out on social media. "Thank you so much @peopleschoice Awards! I'm so honored! Please vote for me," she shared.
Article continues below
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
The social media star made sure his fans knew he was nominated for the PCAs. He wrote, "oh my GOD i'm nominated for a @peopleschoice award??
two ways to vote:
-online: https://eonli.ne/2kv2dro
-on twitter using ALL 3 HASHTAGS in a tweet: #TylerOakley #PCAs #TheCompetitionContestant
vote up to 25 times per method & per day until Oct18!! THANKS PEOPLE!!"
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
After taking home the prize for Pop Podcast at last year's PCAs, the hosts were over the moon to find out that Scrubbing In had earned a second PCAs nomination in the same category. Tanya Rad wrote, "Becca and I are aware that our podcast is not a lot of things. We don't really stir up any controversy, we don't ever really fight, or get millions upon millions of downloads..... But what we have built through this podcast is a community of LOVING, inspired, encouraging, trailblazing, POSITIVE, fierce, KIND, motivated, supportive, authentic, and PASSIONATE people and we could not be more proud of that. We are small yet mighty and the amount of love that's spread through this community on a daily basis continually blows my mind. For all of you that do life with us - we cannot say thank you enough for giving us your time and a piece of your hearts. WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH. NOW LET'S MAKE THIS A 2X @peopleschoice AWARD WINNING PODCAST!!! #scrubbingin #pcas #thepoppodcast"
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for City Harvest
After learning about Queer Eye's PCA nominations, the food and wine expert took to Instagram to make sure that his fans are voting. "@peopleschoice noms in plz vote for @queereye for best reality show," he shared on his Instagram Story.
Article continues below
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The trio encouraged their fans to vote by retweeting the official People's Choice Awards account. The band could take home the awards for The Group of 2019, The Song of 2019 for "Sucker" and The Album of 2019 for Happiness Begins.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
The comedian is grateful for scoring two People's Choice Awards noms. He is up for Comedy Act of 2019 and his show, The Masked Singer, could become The Competition Show of 2019. "OMG Thank you @peopleschoice for the nomination!!! #TheComedyAct #PCAs," the entertainer wrote. He followed it up with a second post with a simple message, "Thank you @peopleschoice for the #TheMaskedSinger nomination! #TheCompetitionShow #PCAs @MaskedSingerFOX"
Presley Ann/Getty Images for TellTale
The country singer and her husband, Mike Caussin, were in celebration mode after finding out their podcast is up for a PCA. She wrote, "Holy. Crap!!!!! Michael and I got nominated for a @peopleschoice award for our podcast Whine down! We are honestly completely shocked but so damn excited to be in a category with some of the best podcasts that we love and listen to! We feel so incredibly blessed that our show has become what it is and that we have the best listeners ever. It's also insane to think that we were able to turn our situation into a podcast and are now helping people and not making them feel alone. That in itself is already a win! To seal the deal though head to my story to my highlight vote and vote up to 25times per day;)."
Article continues below
Tommy Garcia/Bravo
The Vanderpum Rules star has her fingers crossed for a PCAs win for her show, Vanderpump Rules. On her Instagram Story, she shared, "AHH AMAZING!! THANK YOU THANK YOU @PEOPLESCHOICE VOTING STARTS NOW!!"
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV
The actor encouraged his fans to vote for Schitt's Creek for The Comedy Show of 2019. "Hell Yes! Swipe to vote if Schitt's Creek is your favourite Comedy Show of 2019," he captioned his Instagram Story.
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Republic Records
The actress had two fan bases to thank you for her People's Choice Awards nominations. She sweetly gave a shout to both Shadowhunters and Arrow fans on her Instagram story. Both shows are up for The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2019.
She also tweeted, "THANK YOU, ANGELS. I am continually humbled by your passion and forever grateful for your love. This is astounding, truly. #ShadowhuntersLegacy @peopleschoice #pcas @shadowhunterstv @enews"
Article continues below
NBC
The American's Got Talent performer was all about his PCAs nomination for The Competition Contestant of 2019. "I've been nominated for a #PeoplesChoice award! Link in bio to vote! #heckyeah PLEASE VOTE #agt #agtauditions #nbc," he shared.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The reality star shared his excitement about the PCAs from behind bars. "Thank you guys for all of your support! We are honored to be among the nominees at this year's #PCAs. If you want to see #jsfamilyvacation take home the for reality show of 2019 vote now! That's a good situation," he tweeted.
So sweet! Doug The Pug gushed about his PCAs nom for The Animal Star of 2019 on his Twitter. "This little pug was nominated for a @peopleschoice award!!! U can vote for me here to make my dreams come true #PCAs," he shared.
Article continues below
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?