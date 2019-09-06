Scott Disick Schools Willa Ford in the "Game of Negotiation" During a Trip to the Flea Market

And going once, twice…

Sold to Scott Disick, the guy in the hoodie haggling his way through the Rose Bowl Flea Market in this clip from Sunday's new Flip It Like Disick. Also present is designer Willa Ford as well as her colleague Meeshie Snyder, though it seems the women's plight for bargain prices is considerably less fervid than it is for their new tag-along.

"What better place than this for me to haggle?" Scott asks, noting "that's what [he's] best at." Plus, he's seen Willa and Meeshie try their hands at negotiation before. "Trust me, they could use a little bit of my help," he tells the camera.

Right on cue, Meeshie stumbles upon an over-sized woven basket with an asking price of $275. "I do love that. Would you take 250?" she offers. But the Talentless boss cuts in before Willa's partner can seal the deal.