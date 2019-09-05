Dakota Fanning Responds to Whitewashing Allegations Over Sweetness in the Belly Role

Dakota Fanning is speaking out amid backlash over her new film, Sweetness in the Belly.

The movie, which is based on Camilla Gibb's novel, sparked controversy earlier this week when a preview for the film was released. "First Clip Of Dakota Fanning As A White Ethiopian Muslim In Refugee Drama-Romance," Deadline tweeted Wednesday, along with a still from the movie. In response, many social media users questioned Fanning's casting in the film.

Amid the whitewashing allegations, Fanning took to social media to share more details about her character.

"Just to clarify. In the new film I'm part of, Sweetness in the Belly, I do not play an Ethiopian woman," the 25-year-old actress wrote in a message on her Instagram Story. "I play a British woman abandoned by her parents at seven years old in Africa and raised Muslim."