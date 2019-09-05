A Wedding and a Murder Returns to Tell the Stories of Matrimony Gone Wrong

For Oxygen's A Wedding and a Murder, "'til death do you part" has a whole new meaning.

E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the return of the Oxygen series that examines the stories of brides, grooms and newlyweds whose lives turn into horror stories following a horrific crime. Each hour-long installment chronicles romances that sometimes disintegrate into betrayal, devastation and...murder. The true-crime show returns on Monday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. and moves to its regular 8 p.m. timeslot on Monday, Sept. 16.