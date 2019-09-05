Kim Kardashian Reveals Lupus Scare in KUWTK Season 17 Supertease

The Kardashian family has been tested in more ways than one.

In the just-released supertease for season 17 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which returns this Sunday at 9 p.m. on E!, we see several members of the Kardashian clan break down over dramas regarding health and family.

"This family will never fall apart," momager Kris Jenner is heard warning her brood in a voice over. "For some reason, things are a little bit off."

So, what's causing this tension?

Well, for starters, Khloe Kardashian is seen coping with the aftermath of Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's former BFF Jordyn Woods.

"My life is filled with drama," the Good American mogul notes.