Skai Jackson Can't Escape From Lil Nas X in New "Panini" Music Video

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Sep. 5, 2019 9:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Skai Jackson, Lil Nas X, Music Videos

YouTube

Lil Nas X just dropped his "Panini" music video, starring Disney actress Skai Jackson!

In the futuristic visual, released on Thursday morning, Skai attempts to get away from the 20-year-old artist, who appears to be trying to impress her. The video starts off with Skai seeing Lil Nas X on a number of billboards, which makes her roll her eyes. Then, as she's walking down a street, holograms of the singer start to pop up around Skai.

"Ay, Panini, don't you be a meanie/Thought you wanted me to go up/Why you tryna keep me teeny? I/ It's a dreamy, wished it on a genie," Lil Nas X sings. "I got fans finally, ain't you wanting them to see me? I."

Watch

Is Lil Nas X's Old Town Road the Song of the Summer?

To escape, Skai gets into a flying Uber, but Lil Nas X still finds a way to pop up in the ride.

Skai even hops on a plane to get away from the superstar, but he shows up on the wing of the plane!

"What the f--k?" Skai says when she sees him outside of her airplane window.

Take a look at the video above to see what Lil Nas X does that finally puts a smile on Skai's face!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Music Videos , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories , YouTube

Trending Stories

Latest News
A Wedding and a Murder

A Wedding and a Murder Returns to Tell the Stories of Matrimony Gone Wrong

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK Season 17

Kim Kardashian Reveals Lupus Scare in KUWTK Season 17 Supertease

Zendaya, PCAs, PCA Reactions

Zendaya Is Absolutely Euphoric About Her Two PCAs Nominations: See Her Adorable Reaction!

Scott Disick, Miki Mor, Flip It Like Disick 105

See Scott Disick Surprise His Contractor With an Impromptu Haircut on Flip It Like Disick

Front Five, Halima Aden

Meet E!'s New Front Five Ahead of New York Fashion Week 2019

The Voice, Kelly Clarkson, Normani

Normani Joins The Voice As Kelly Clarkson's Advisor

Prince George, Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte Poses With Prince George Outside Kensington Palace Before First Day of School

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.