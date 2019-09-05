Normani Joins The Voice As Kelly Clarkson's Advisor

NBC
by Lauren Piester | Thu., Sep. 5, 2019 9:00 AM
NBC
Get ready to feel some serious "Motivation."
E! News can announce that Normani will be heading to The Voice this season as Kelly Clarkson's advisor, bringing together two powerhouses who both happen to have come from singing competitions themselves.
Clarkson obviously won the first season of American Idol, and Normani became part of Fifth Harmony after competing on The X-Factor in 2012, which means they've got a hell of a lot of competition experience to offer the new contestants on season 17 of The Voice.
Normani just released her single "Motivation" (and its incredible throwback video) on August 16, and then blew everybody's minds with her performance of the Ariana Grande-written bop on the VMAs.
This is Kelly's fourth season as a coach, and her previous advisors have included Hailee Steinfeld, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, and former Voice winners Cassadee Pope and Brynn Cartelli. In the first season without Adam Levine as a coach, she's joined by Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani.
Be sure to watch E! News tonight to hear from Normani and Kelly about their shared reality past and more!
The Voice premieres Monday, September 23 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?