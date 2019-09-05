Hilary Duff Warns Watching Lizzie McGuire Date Someone Other Than Gordo Will Hurt

Lizzie and Gordo forever? It doesn't look that way.

Hilary Duff dishes on the Lizzie McGuire sequel series—and where the characters stand—in a new interview with Vulture.

It's been more than 15 years since fans last saw Duff play the classic teen. Now, Lizzie is in her 30s and apprenticing for an interior designer in New York. However, she's reportedly "forced out" of New York and returns to Los Angeles to figure things out. She's also engaged—but not to Adam Lamberg's character.

While some viewers may be heartbroken by the news, Duff doesn't feel the same way.

"You know what, I don't know if I was as devastated by that," she tells Vulture.

In fact, she says the BFFs not ending up together is "what was so good."

"It's that one person that you're like, 'Was he the one? Is it ever going to be?' You're always kind of wondering," she explains. "We wanted it to hurt everyone a little bit, and it'll continue to hurt. I really hope he's going to be involved. We've been planning out the season and coming up with what everything looks like, and it's so important for him to be there for part of it."