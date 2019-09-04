Tyler Cameron Sets the Record Straight on His Feelings for Hannah Brown

ABC/Mark Bourdillon
Tyler Cameron is taking the high road.
Hannah Brown's almost-fiancé took to Twitter on Wednesday with a message for those accusing him of shading The Bachelorette star. In a series of tweets, Tyler acknowledged liking a negative comment about Hannah by "complete accident" and said he has nothing but respect for his ex.
As he put it, "...that girl deserves no shade and nothing but success. She empowers women and deserves all the accolades. She empowers women and created so much conversation on how women should be treated. I am grateful for our time together and all that I learned from her."
"Made a joke about 'clarity' because that was such a hot topic from the show," Tyler added. "Will always support HB and her family."
The reality TV star continued by calling Hannah's loved ones "amazing people" and said he's "way [too] grateful for any shade in my life. All love on my end."
While Hannah yet to address Tyler's praise for her, it's safe to say the feeling is mutual. The 24-year-old reflected on her journey in a recent interview with E! News, saying, "Being The Bachelorette did not end the way I thought it was going to be. I could not have expected my ending in a million years, but I grew so much. I think the girl that started and the girl that finished the After the Final Rose is a totally different woman and that's worth everything—even the heartbreak through it."
"So, when I think of it in the large scheme of things, I would still do it," she told us.
After breaking off her engagement to Jed Wyatt, Hannah wrapped up her season of The Bachelorette by asking out runner-up Tyler. Despite a brief reunion, the pair have since gone their separate ways for good as Tyler continues a romance with Gigi Hadid.
As for Hannah, she's focused on competing for Dancing With the Stars' Mirror Ball Trophy. Upward and onward, as they say.