Jason Wahler Recalls "Making Amends" With Ex Lauren Conrad During Emotional Road to Sobriety

Jason Wahler is celebrating new beginnings personally and professionally.

As pop culture fans continue to keep their eyes peeled to The Hills: New Beginnings, one cast member is opening up about his biggest milestones on and off screen.

While appearing on the E! News digital series Just the Sip with host Justin Sylvester, Jason spoke candidly about his journey to sobriety. At the same time, he shared exclusive new details about his relationship with former co-star and ex-girlfriend Lauren Conrad.

"Part of the process of recovery and living your life sober is making amends and I made amends to Lauren," Jason shared during the open and honest conversation. "It's freeing. When you can take ownership of your actions and let people know you truly want to make things right and you apologize and you take the actions to fix what you did, it feels good."

It's just one of the many steps Jason has taken to maintain a healthier lifestyle free of drugs and alcohol.