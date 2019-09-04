Watch Kal Penn, Derek Hough and More Catch Balls In Their Giant Pants on Hollywood Game Night

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 12:47 PM
Sometimes all you need to brighten your day is a video of celebrities playing a ridiculous game of "catch some balls in your pants."
That's not the actual name of this classic Hollywood Game Night game (that would be "Get In My Pants"), but that's just about the gist of it. Host Jane Lynch reads off a question about a movie, and whichever contestant is wearing the giant pants assigned to that movie must then catch the ball flying through the air. So simple, so entertaining, especially when they're so into it that they're diving on the floor in their giant pants.
In the exclusive clip above from tonight's episode of the NBC game show, Kal Penn, Derek Hough, Joel McHale, Sherri Shepherd, Ester Dean, and Oliver Hudson join a couple of regular people in a game of catching balls in their really big pants, and it's pretty delightful and completely ridiculous.
Would it be weird if we wished this were an actual sport we could play? Because we kind of wish this was an actual sport we could play.
Tonight's episode finds Hough, Shepherd, and Hudson facing off against Penn, Dean, and McHale, and will also feature a new game called "Watcha Cup To?"
Penn is about to star in the new NBC comedy Sunnyside, which premieres on September 26, where he plays a disgraced former councilman who gets hired by a group of people who need help studying to become American citizens. Ester Dean is one of the judges and songwriters on NBC's Songland, which airs tonight at 9 p.m.
To see the results of the giant pants game and more, tune in to Hollywood Game Night tonight at 10 p.m. on NBC.
E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.
