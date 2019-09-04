EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Kal Penn, Derek Hough and More Catch Balls In Their Giant Pants on Hollywood Game Night

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 12:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Sometimes all you need to brighten your day is a video of celebrities playing a ridiculous game of "catch some balls in your pants." 

That's not the actual name of this classic Hollywood Game Night game (that would be "Get In My Pants"), but that's just about the gist of it. Host Jane Lynch reads off a question about a movie, and whichever contestant is wearing the giant pants assigned to that movie must then catch the ball flying through the air. So simple, so entertaining, especially when they're so into it that they're diving on the floor in their giant pants.

In the exclusive clip above from tonight's episode of the NBC game show, Kal Penn, Derek Hough, Joel McHale, Sherri Shepherd, Ester Dean, and Oliver Hudson join a couple of regular people in a game of catching balls in their really big pants, and it's pretty delightful and completely ridiculous. 

Read

NBC's 2019 Fall TV Schedule Is Here—But Some Hit Shows Are Missing

Would it be weird if we wished this were an actual sport we could play? Because we kind of wish this was an actual sport we could play. 

Tonight's episode finds Hough, Shepherd, and Hudson facing off against Penn, Dean, and McHale, and will also feature a new game called "Watcha Cup To?" 

Penn is about to star in the new NBC comedy Sunnyside, which premieres on September 26, where he plays a disgraced former councilman who gets hired by a group of people who need help studying to become American citizens. Ester Dean is one of the judges and songwriters on NBC's Songland, which airs tonight at 9 p.m.  

To see the results of the giant pants game and more, tune in to Hollywood Game Night tonight at 10 p.m. on NBC.

E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Exclusives

Trending Stories

Latest News
Victoria Pedretti

The Haunting of Bly Manor Has a Cast That Haunting of Hill House Fans Are Going to Love

Sneak Peek: Kelly Clarkson Reveals Hesitation Towards Talk Show

Lauren Conrad, Jason Wahler

Jason Wahler Recalls "Making Amends" With Ex Lauren Conrad During Emotional Road to Sobriety

Exclusive: "Hollywood Game Night" Sneak Peek

Who Won the Night on "America's Got Talent"?

The Handmaid's Tale

Margaret Atwood's Handmaid's Tale Sequel Is Coming to Hulu, But How?

Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Niles Fitch

This Is Us Kids Celebrate the Show’s Multiple PCAs Nominations

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.