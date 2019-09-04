Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder Reveals If Her Wedding Will Be Televised

Stassi Schroeder is in planning mode for her upcoming wedding to Beau Clark!

The Vanderpump Rules star, who got engaged to her man in July, has officially spilled some secrets about her special day, including whether or not fans will be able to see her wedding on TV. While appearing on E!'s Daily Pop on Wednesday, Stassi dished to co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner all about her ceremony plans. So, will Stassi and Beau tie the knot on TV?

"Listen, I've lived all of my 20s on Vanderpump Rules, and the crew is my family, the cast is my family and the viewers are a huge part of my life now," Stassi shared. "I feel like I'm gonna be giving birth on TV and a camera's gonna be right there up in my vag, and I'm not joking right now."