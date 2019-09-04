YouTuber Trisha Paytas Sets the Record Straight on Aaron Carter Dating Rumors

They may be cool, but they're not that cool.

Over the Labor Day weekend, Aaron Carter and Trisha Paytas got the Internet buzzing after they spent time together and enjoyed a few kisses on the lips.

So could we have a new romance just in time for the end of summer? Not so fast.

In a new YouTube video titled "Sunday Funday With Aaron," Trisha set the record straight about where her relationship stands with the singer.

"First and foremost, I freakin' love Aaron so much. I really, really love him. I think he's a really kind guy, a really sweet guy and I think he's misunderstood," she shared. "He's had a lot of tragedies in his life, a lot of setbacks in his life. Everyone has but even compared to myself…he has it on a different scale."